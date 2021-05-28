Spokane Police investigating body found at SMaRT Recycling Center

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found at the SMaRT Recycling Center late Thursday morning.

Authorities say the body was found unattended at the dump site on Geiger Boulevard, likely brought in on a truck or trailer.

It is not yet known how the person died, or how, specifically, they ended up at the recycling center.

This is a developing story.

