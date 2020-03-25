Spokane Police investigating armed robbery at South Hill 7/11, suspect in custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the South Hill.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger said the suspect walked into the 7/11 near S. Regal and E. 30th around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and was stealing items.

He was followed by staff, then turned a gun on them and threatened to shoot before running away, Preuninger said.

VIDEO: Just moments ago, police cars took off aggressively from the area after this canine team came running down 30th Ave. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/uH9vRZHnoi — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 25, 2020

Police began their search and used a K9 team to track the suspect. Preuninger said citizen calls helped officers locate the man, who was taken into custody behind the Applebee’s on 29th just before 7:45 a.m.

Preuninger said the suspect cooperated, but officers did not find a weapon. They are now searching for the firearm used in the robbery.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.