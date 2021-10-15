Spokane Police investigating death in downtown

Tasha Cain-Gray,
Posted:
Updated:
by Tasha Cain-Gray

SPOKANE. Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says a man was found dead Thursday in downtown Spokane.

Police say the body was found near Browne Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:30 p.m.  The cause of death is not yet known, according to officers.

The investigation had part of Browne Street shut down Thursday night.

This is a developing story. 

