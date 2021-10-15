Spokane Police investigating death in downtown
SPOKANE. Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says a man was found dead Thursday in downtown Spokane.
Police say the body was found near Browne Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The cause of death is not yet known, according to officers.
The investigation had part of Browne Street shut down Thursday night.
This is a developing story.
