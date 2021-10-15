Spokane Police investigating death in downtown

SPOKANE. Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says a man was found dead Thursday in downtown Spokane.

Police say the body was found near Browne Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The cause of death is not yet known, according to officers.

The investigation had part of Browne Street shut down Thursday night.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.