Boy shot in the foot on North Lincoln Street, shooter at large

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A boy was shot and injured in North Spokane Wednesday night and the shooter remains at large.

Police responded to a home on N. Lincoln Street and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his foot.

He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Officers believe the shooter(s) fired several rounds from the street into the home, then fled in a silver vehicle.

Spokane Police Major Crimes has taken over the investigation. They said that though the shooter is not yet in custody, it does not appear to be a random shooting.

