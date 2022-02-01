Spokane Police investigate shooting near Best Asian Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting near Best Asian Market.

Officers said multiple shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. They said there are no victims right now.

Investigators said nobody has been detained or arrested, yet.

A round did go into Best Asian Market and shattered one of its doors.

Police said South Crestline Street would be shut down until further notice while they investigate.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now will update this story with more information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.