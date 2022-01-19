Police investigate north Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is investigating a stabbing in north Spokane.
Officers said they got a call about a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on the 800 block of West Cora.
The police department said the suspect left the scene. Police are still looking for them. They did not give a description.
Police did not give the condition of the person who was stabbed.
This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.
