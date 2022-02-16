Spokane Police investigate 10 shootings in past week

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department said the number of shootings its investigating continues to climb.

On Tuesday, SPD said it was actively looking into 10 shootings that have taken place over the last week, with drive-bys making up a majority of them.

Over the past five years, the number of shootings in Spokane continues to go up. In 2018 there were 36 shootings, in 2019 there were 52 in 2020 there were 94 and in 2021 there were 152. There have already been 21 reported through Feb. 12, 2022.

SPD noted that shooting numbers also include reports of shots fired that turned out to be something other than a drive-by.

SPD Major Crimes and the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force are actively looking for the people responsible for the shootings. Officers said they think many of the drive-by shootings are not random and some suspects are responsible for more than one.

Police said a lack of cooperation from the people being shot at and witnesses continues to be roadblocks for investigators working on the case.

The task force works to fight violent crime associated with gang activity and drug trafficking.

