Spokane Police in standoff with man barricaded in South Hill home, roads blocked

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police were in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a South Hill home Friday morning.

W 10th Ave is blocked off between S Cedar and S Walnut.

Police believe the man is alone inside the shared building. Officers said he was last seen with a knife on the porch before going inside.

Police are attempting to get a search warrant. They said they have probably cause for first degree assault.

People should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

