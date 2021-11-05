Spokane Police in standoff with man barricaded in South Hill home, roads blocked
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police were in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a South Hill home Friday morning.
W 10th Ave is blocked off between S Cedar and S Walnut.
Police believe the man is alone inside the shared building. Officers said he was last seen with a knife on the porch before going inside.
Police are attempting to get a search warrant. They said they have probably cause for first degree assault.
People should avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.