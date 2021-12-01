Spokane police in standoff with murder suspect in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is in a standoff with a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that took place Sunday.

Officers say it started just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they got a call about Henry Ziegler being in the area. Police say they found him, but then he ran off. They set up a perimeter and continued looking for him.

Now, he’s inside a home near Seventh and Stone and will not come out, according to investigators. Police say they think he’s the only person inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

