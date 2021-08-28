Spokane police in standoff with armed man

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Police said they were working to get a man with a gun to leave a home Friday night near Ray and 8th.

Officers said they got the call around 7:45 p.m. They have been working to get the man to surrender peacefully since. Police said the man involved was not supposed to have a firearm.

There is no threat to the public and the man is the only person in the home, according to police.

