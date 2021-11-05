Spokane Police identify suspects in September drive-by shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two men have been identified as suspects in a September drive-by shooting.

The two men, 25-year-old Daly M. Tom and 42-year-old Tustuji M. Wakauwn, were already in jail on unrelated federal charges. Tom is in the Spokane County Jail, while Wakauwn is in the Benton Franklin County Jail.

Two men were injured in the shooting, which happened near Mission and Addison. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe there was a dispute between those involved and that the shooting was not random.

Both Tom and Wakauwn have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

