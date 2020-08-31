Spokane Police identify domestic violence suspect in standoff at Motel 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in an early morning standoff as 33-year-old Alexander M. Kalendar.

The victim told police that Kalendar, her ex-boyfriend, had stolen her car and when confronted, punched her in the back of the head.

A domestic violence order of protection had been issued by the courts and was in effect at the time. The order prohibited him from having any contact with the victim.

According to the police department, officers on scene contacted the victi

m and kept Kalendar inside a room at the Motel 6.

Officers had probable cause to arrest him for felony violation of a domestic violence order and he was already wanted on multiple charges including two counts of felony DV order of protection violation, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

SWAT, K9 and hostage negotiators were all called to the scene because Kalendar was reportedly making statements about taking his own life.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Kalendar was booked into jail for the seven domestic violence-related felonies and for a Department of Corrections warrant.

There is help for victims of domestic violence. In an emergency, call 911. Additional resources can be found below.