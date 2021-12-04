Spokane Police give bikes to families in need

by Elenee Dao

Spokane PD Christmas Wheels COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– Christmas came early for some kids in Spokane.

For a second year, the Spokane Police Department gave away bicycles to families in need. The program is called Christmas Wheels.

The program is growing. Last year, the police department gave away 18 bikes. This year it was able to give away 26.

The police department partners with Spokane Public Schools to figure out who the bikes should go to. Officers delivered some of the bikes while others were picked up at schools.

RELATED: America Strong: Spokane Police buy bikes for local students

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.