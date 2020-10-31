Spokane Police, firefighters host birthday parade for little boy undergoing surgery

SPOKANE, Wash. — When 4-year-old Jeremiah put his firefighter suit on Saturday, it wasn’t just for Halloween.

He wanted to greet the many first responders who showed up in a string of cars to celebrate his birthday. Spokane Police officers and firefighters drove by for a birthday parade, featuring shiny cop cars, fire trucks, and even a local motorcycle club.

The day was particularly special to the 4-year-old’s family, which will drive to Seattle next week for Jeremiah to undergo surgery.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Jeremiah was born with a restricted airway, which needs to be rebuilt. He’ll be hooked up to a ventilator for the surgery, and will remain in a coma for some time after.

Despite these challenges, Jeremiah’s face lit up Saturday as he watched the parade with excitement.