Spokane Police, firefighters host birthday parade for little boy undergoing surgery
SPOKANE, Wash. — When 4-year-old Jeremiah put his firefighter suit on Saturday, it wasn’t just for Halloween.
He wanted to greet the many first responders who showed up in a string of cars to celebrate his birthday. Spokane Police officers and firefighters drove by for a birthday parade, featuring shiny cop cars, fire trucks, and even a local motorcycle club.
The day was particularly special to the 4-year-old’s family, which will drive to Seattle next week for Jeremiah to undergo surgery.
According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Jeremiah was born with a restricted airway, which needs to be rebuilt. He’ll be hooked up to a ventilator for the surgery, and will remain in a coma for some time after.
Despite these challenges, Jeremiah’s face lit up Saturday as he watched the parade with excitement.
