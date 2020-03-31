Spokane Police find stolen vehicles less than an hour after reported missing

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police recovered stolen dirt bikes and a stolen truck from a ‘local nuisance house’ less than an hour after they were reported missing.

Thursday morning, Spokane Police responded to a vehicle theft call near Joseph and Lidgerwood. The alleged victim told police that his pickup truck, loaded with three dirt bikes and protective gear, was stolen overnight.

Dispatch entered the truck and dirt bikes as stolen, and less than an hour later, another officer spotted the truck parked in a driveway of a well-known ‘nuisance house’ near Courtland and Lidgerwood.

The officer investigated the truck, finding protective gear in it, as well as a loading lamp into the truck bed and a set of bolt cutters.

Police spoke with a man at the house who said his name was Mark Merrifield, and that the truck belonged to him.

The officer noticed a very obvious set of dirt bike tracks, leading from the stolen truck to a garage in the back of the property. Entering the garage, the officer found the three missing bikes.

Merrifield was arrested for four counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as possession of a controlled substance, when a small tin of meth was found in his pocket.

