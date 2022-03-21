Spokane Police find man accused of shooting, killing 28-year-old on lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash.– Police found the man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old on the lower South Hill earlier this month.

The Spokane Police Department said Steven Bronowski Sr. was arrested in Kootenai County and is in custody while he waits to be extradited to Spokane.

Bronowski is a suspect in the murder of Ammar Johnson. Johnson was found shot in the head around 5 a.m. on March 2 near 7th and Jefferson.

Bronowski has arrest warrants for second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Coeur d’Alene Police said Bronowski was disruptive in a downtown bar on March 18. When officers confronted him, he gave them a fake name and was arrested. Three days later his fingerprints came back and his records showed the arrest warrant for murder.

#UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police tell me Bronowski was being disruptive in a downtown bar on March 18. When they confronted him, he provided a fake name. Police arrested him for that. Three days later, his fingerprints came back and his records showed the arrest warrant for murder. https://t.co/lPvEDV3pbd — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 21, 2022

