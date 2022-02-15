Spokane Police find 40,000 fentanyl pills, meth while responding to drive-by shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police confiscated a substantial amount of drugs and thousands of dollars in counterfeit money while responding to a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened near Nettleton and Rowan on the evening of February 6. Police said several cars were involved and officers found shell casings in the street,

An officer noticed a stalled vehicle at Ash and Francis shortly after, then saw two men run away with a backpack and a five-gallon bucket. They were abandoned while the men jumped over a seven-foot fence.

Officers found an estimated 40,000 fentanyl pills and nine kilos of methamphetamine in the backpack and bucket.

Police have yet to locate the people or person responsible but are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to make an arrest.

