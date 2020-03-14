Spokane Police: Driver slides off road into Spokane River, taken to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver who slid off the road and into the Spokane River on Saturday is in the hospital, Spokane Police said.
According to police, a woman in her 20s was driving on Upriver Drive near Spokane Community College when her car slid off the road, crashed through a guardrail and slid into the river.
The woman was able to make it out and was taken to the hospital. Her injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, police said.
A portion of the road near Freya is closed while Hazmat responds to the scene and a tow truck removes the car from the river.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.