Spokane Police: Domestic violence suspect starts basement fire in Bemiss area, no one hurt

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A domestic violence dispute ended when a man started a basement fire in the Bemiss area Friday morning.

Spokane Police initially received a domestic violence call at a house on N Lee St. Thursday night.

Around 4 a.m., emergency crews were called to the same house for reports of a basement fire. The woman who had called police earlier reported her boyfriend had started the fire.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and no one was hurt.

Police said the domestic violence suspect is on the loose.

