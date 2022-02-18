Spokane Police: Domestic violence call turn into SWAT standoff near Wabash and Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane police officers are in a standoff with somebody inside a home near Wabash and Nelson.
Officers said it started as a domestic violence call Friday afternoon. It then escalated into a SWAT standoff.
Several blocks surrounding the area are blocked off while SWAT investigates.
This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.
