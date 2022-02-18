Spokane Police: Domestic violence call turn into SWAT standoff near Wabash and Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane police officers are in a standoff with somebody inside a home near Wabash and Nelson.

Officers said it started as a domestic violence call Friday afternoon. It then escalated into a SWAT standoff.

Several blocks surrounding the area are blocked off while SWAT investigates.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

#BREAKING: Spokane Police say someone is barricaded inside a home near Wabash and Nelson. This originally started as a domestic violence call before escalating to a SWAT standoff. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/q6JA8PmrbL — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) February 18, 2022

