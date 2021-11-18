Spokane Police detectives solve 1959 cold case murder

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane Police Department have solved a decades-old cold case murder.

The case stems from the 1959 disappearance of 9-year-old Candy Rogers.

The little girl disappeared while selling Camp Fire mints outside of her home. Her body was found in the woods two weeks later, but the case has never been solved, until now.

Police intend to share details about the person responsible and how the murder was solved during a news conference on Friday.

The case is believed to be one of the oldest cold case murders solved in the state of Washington.

READ: Spokane woman, sister of cold case victim petitions city for resources to focus on unsolved crimes

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.