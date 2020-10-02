Spokane Police detain two more people connected to drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have detained two more people connected to Thursday’s drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Police and SWAT team members responded to the Apple Tree Hotel on N Division Friday afternoon. It is unclear at this time how those detained are connected to the shooting.

BREAKING: Spokane Police are at the Apple Tree Hotel on N Division and have detained two people connected to yesterday’s fatal shooting which killed a 15 year old boy. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/YdmYutKwfY — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 2, 2020

Police first arrested 20-year-old Elijah James Davis Thursday night, based on surveillance footage captured by a nearby restaurant in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood.

During questioning, Davis reportedly admitted to driving the car involved when shots were fired. Court documents show Davis told police his passenger all of a sudden started shooting and that he barely knew the gunman- though Police found photos of Davis and the other suspect together on Facebook.

Court documents have identified the shooter as a 16-year-old.

This is a developing story.

