Spokane Police detail robbery, shooting that ended in man’s murder

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who prompted an hours-long standoff in East Spokane is accused of killing another man by shooting him in the head.

Henry O. Zeiger is accused of shooting and killing Aaron J. Houghton near the Nom Nom Gas Station in Cannon’s Addition on Saturday.

Court records show the incident started earlier when Zeiger reportedly robbed a different man during a drug deal.

That man and two others, including Houghton, later drove by the gas station and saw Zeiger in a white Honda.

They pulled up to the car and the robbery victim started arguing with Zeiger. The two cars took off, but then a driver in the Honda started shooting.

That was when Houghton was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Zeiger was at large for a few days and was ultimately taken into custody late Tuesday.

Spokane Police received a call about Zeiger being in the area of Seventh and Stone. He barricaded himself in a house and prompted an hours-long standoff, but SWAT eventually broke down the door.

Zieger surrendered around 8:10 p.m. He has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

