Spokane Police Dept. identifies six officers involved in fatal North Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has released the names of the six officers who fired their weapons during a fatal North Spokane shooting earlier this month.

Spokane Police were pursuing Shawn McCoy, 36, near W. Queen Ave and Ash on Tuesday when they say he threatened to shoot them. According to police, McCoy opened fire and that’s when officers shot back, killing him.

McCoy was wanted in connection to a homicide that took place Dec. 27.

The Police Department says six total officers fired their weapons, including: Sergeant Brent Austin, Corporal Anthony Guzzo, Officer Kyle Heuett, Officer Winston Brooks, Officer Brandon Lynch, and Officer Brandon Fabian.

Austin has been with SPD since 1998 and received his criminal justice degree from Spokane Community College. Guzzo was hired by SPD in 2014, according to a release, and graduated from Washington State University. Heuett has been with the Police Department since 2001 and graduated from Spokane Community College.

Officer Brooks joined the department in 2013 and attended Gonzaga University. Both Lynch and Fabian joined SPD in 2013 and attended Eastern Washington University.

McCoy died by homicide from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and SIRR will now take over the investigation.

