Spokane Police Dept. identifies officer involved in deadly shootout

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed an attempted carjacking suspect in Spokane Valley on Friday.

SPD said Officer Juan Rodriguez shot and killed 31-year-old Joshua Brant near the Rodeway Inn at Broadway and Dyer. Rodriguez was also shot and injured, but has since been released from the hospital.

Police Chief Meidl said Brant attempted to carjack someone in Airway Heights last Thursday night. Airway Heights Police officers found Brant’s vehicle and reportedly tried to stop him, but Brant took off and led them on a brief pursuit.

Spokane Police officers then found Brant’s vehicle a second time Thursday night and initiated another pursuit. Meidl said officers stopped chasing Brant due to his dangerous driving.

A third pursuit then happened Friday morning when SPD officers found Brant’s vehicle a third time. The pursuit led them to the Rodeway Inn where Rodriguez and Brant both fired shots.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Brant died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez has been with SPD since 2014. He previously spent nine years with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

