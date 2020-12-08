Spokane Police Department seeks public input on their service to the community

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is seeking the public’s input on the department’s service to the community.

Specifically, the department is asking for feedback on trust, professionalism and community outreach, which can be submitted through a new survey.

The results of the survey will be used to assess and improve officer training and practices, the department said.

If you would like to participate, you can take the online survey here. It should only take five minutes and must be completed before the end of the year.

