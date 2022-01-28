Spokane Police Department identified officers involved in east Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department identified the officers who shot a man Monday in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood.

Spokane Police responded to a home in the area of reports that Peterson Kamo, 23, was holding a knife to a child’s throat. When officers got to the scene they said they found Kamo inside a duplex holding a knife to the small child’s throat. The child was not injured.

Court records show police tried to de-escalate the situation, but Kamo went upstairs with the child. Based on information gathered at the scene, officers feared Kamo may try to light a kerosene can, potentially causing an explosion.

Officers ultimately went inside the home and found Kamo. The search warrant says officers fired shots at Kamo and hit him. Kamo was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died.

The officers involved were Corporal Brandon Lynch and Officer Corrigan Mohondro. Spokane Police said Lynch and Mohondro are on administrative leave while the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team looks into the shooting.

Lynch joined the Spokane Police Department in 2013 as a reserve officer. In 2014 he was hired to a full-time position. He was picked for the SWAT team in 2018 and a Marksman since 2020.

Mohondro has been with SPD since 2012 when he joined as a reserve officer. He was hired to a full-time position in 2013. Officer Mohondro is currently a Neighborhood Resource Officer assigned to the Downtown Precinct.

RELATED: ‘It’s just frightening’: Family in Chief Garry Park area ready to move after Monday’s shooting

PREVIOUS: Court records identify man killed by police in east Spokane

PREVIOUS: Spokane Police shoot, kill man accused of holding toddler at knife-point

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.