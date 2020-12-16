Spokane Police Department gets four new officers from Seattle PD

SPOKANE, Wash. – Out of the nine new officers hired onto the Spokane Police Department, four of them are from Seattle.

The department says they often hire what they call “laterals” – officers from other law enforcement agencies. That’s because they come with years of experience and specialty training that can be transferred over.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward welcomed the new officers. She tweeted a photo Monday night, saying in part, “I let law enforcement know if their cities were defunding police departments, the City of Spokane was hiring. Please join me in welcoming these four lateral officers from Seattle.”

Back in August, I let law enforcement know if their cities were defunding police departments, the City of Spokane was hiring. Please join me in welcoming these 4 lateral officers from Seattle who were sworn in today. A BIG win for #Spokane! pic.twitter.com/OPLAmZi7x8 — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) December 15, 2020

4 News Now sat down with one of them who shared why he chose Spokane as his new home.

“I was looking for a place for my family. Just a change of pace for us. Always looked at Spokane and this region as a place to come to,” said Joshua Zuray, Patrol Officer with the Spokane Police Department.

Officer Zuray worked for the Seattle Police Department for five years before coming to Spokane. The officers have two more weeks of onboarding before heading out to the streets.

Here’s additional information about the new officers provided by the Spokane Police Department:

“Officer Jesse Cahill was born and raised in Kingston, Washington. He graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science. He was hired by the Seattle Police Department in 2015 and has worked there for the past 5 ½ years as a Police Officer. He met his wife, a Spokane native, while in Pullman.

Officer Bryan Weber is coming to the Spokane Police Department after serving seven years with the Seattle Police Department. Prior to policing, he spent three years working juvenile and adult corrections. He has a B.S. in Criminal Justice and Criminology. Bryan is a trained chef who now enjoys cooking from home as a passion rather than a profession. He also enjoys an array of outdoor activities and is excited to experience all of the beauty Spokane has to offer while becoming an integral part of the community.

Officer Josh Zuray is a native of Washington State and spent the last 5 ½ years with the Seattle Police Department. His father was also a Seattle Police Officer, retiring after 27 years of service. Prior to coming into law enforcement, Josh spent nearly 20 years in church ministry and community work. During those years, he was a youth pastor, teacher, and senior pastor. He and his wife also started a non-profit they named “The Trail Youth” working with at-risk youth from all backgrounds. Their non-profit sought to give youth the skills they needed to find success even during the challenges of life.

Officer Jared Keller is joining us from the Seattle Police Department where he has served for the last 5 years. During his time with Seattle Police, Jared had a variety of roles including working as a patrol officer, a Major Crimes Detective, and most recently, he was a part of a Community Response Group. Jared was born and raised in Helena, MT where he met and married his wife, He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Idaho, majoring in Criminology. Jared is excited to join the Spokane Police Department and continue his growth as a public servant.”

