Spokane Police: Deadly crash involving a car and a person shuts down part of Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash.– A driver crashed into a person and killed them Tuesday night, according to police.

The Spokane Police Department said the driver didn’t leave the scene and was arrested.

The crash has East Sprague Avenue from South Myrtle Street to South Havana Street shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

E Sprague Ave from S Myrtle St to S Havana St is blocked off due to a collision.Major crimes is on scene and road is shut down until they have cleared the scene. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) March 2, 2022

