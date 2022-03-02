Spokane Police: Deadly crash involving a car and a person shuts down part of Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash.– A driver crashed into a person and killed them Tuesday night, according to police.
The Spokane Police Department said the driver didn’t leave the scene and was arrested.
The crash has East Sprague Avenue from South Myrtle Street to South Havana Street shut down.
