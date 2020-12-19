Spokane Police arrest teen for sparking house fire with fireworks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a teenager on Saturday who they say started a house fire while setting off fireworks.

Crews say the fire did significant damage to one home and some to a neighboring home near Altamont and Desmet. Neighbors told police they’d heard fireworks going off in the area before the fire started.

Firefighters were able to determine the cause of the fire was consistent with evidence from fireworks being set off.

Police were tipped off to a 14-year-old boy who had been seen in the area with a bottle rocket in his pocket. They interviewed and found probable cause to arrest him, according to a release.

According to a release, the teen tried to run away when officers went to arrest him. They were able to grab him, but the teen continued to fight during the arrest.

The boy has since been booked in the Spokane Co. Juvenile Detention Center for first degree reckless burning and resisting arrest.

