Spokane Police arrest suspect in several domestic violence incidents

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police arrested a man allegedly involved in several domestic violence incidents that happened over the past couple weeks on Thursday.

Suspect Trammell Armstrong, 32, was arrested for two incidents that happened in the area of 1200 E. Liberty Ave., involving his ex-girlfriend earlier this month.

The first incident happened on August 1, where police responded to a woman saying she was assaulted by Armstrong, her ex-boyfriend. However, Police said shortly after they arrived, he was no longer at the scene.

The second incident happened on August 9, where a woman said Armstrong allegedly attempted to kick in her back door to get inside her home. Police said they arrived moments later, but Armstrong had fled the scene.

On Thursday morning, police received information that Armstrong was at a home in the 700 block of W. Cora Ave. SWAT, K-9 and other forces were sent due to the suspect’s violent criminal history.

After a brief standoff, he surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Police said Armstrong is a 15 time convicted felon, including multiple convictions for second degree assault, harassment and violation of a protection order. He already had two pre-existing warrants out for his arrest. One for robbery and another for interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

