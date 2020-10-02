Spokane Police arrest suspect in North Market Street shooting

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested the suspect in a shooting on North Market Street.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Miroslav Veselinovic at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Detectives identified him as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting and had probable cause to arrest him for first degree assault.

Police found Veselinovic in a home near East Fairview Avenue and North Freya Street and booked him into the Spokane County Jail.

At around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police responded to a shooting near North Market Street and East Marietta Avenue. Veselinovic drove away officers got to the scene, according to police officers.

Police provided first aid to the shooting victim until medics arrived and took them to a nearby hospital.

Officers believe the victim and Veselinovic know each other. During investigation, officers seized a vehicle of interest.

