Spokane Police arrest suspect in fatal downtown stabbing from early October

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man on Wednesday night who they say is suspected of killing another man in downtown Spokane back in early October.

Garry Norman was wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Vornheder on October 1.

Police say the Vornheder was found bleeding on the sidewalk near Main and Division that night. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from what police said they believed were stab wounds.

Norman was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. thanks to an anonymous tip, according to SPD.

