Spokane Police arrest suspect for stealing credit cards from cars

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A “prolific thief” accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods on stolen credit cards is now in custody.

Spokane Police arrested Jerrame A. Kimble, 50, in northeast Spokane on Wednesday.

Officers say he has prowled several cars, stealing credit cards and then using them to make purchases around the area.

In one case, he is accused of breaking into a woman’s car at a daycare facility, stealing her purse and then using her credit cards to make purchases at Lowes, Walmart and different gas stations.

He’s also accused of a vehicle plowing incident at the Dishman Hills Conservation Area.

Airway Heights Police also have probable cause to arrest Kimble on eight charges from a third and separate incident.

Kimble is a 13-time convicted felon and faces a slew of new charges including theft, money laundering and identity theft.

