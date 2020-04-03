Spokane Police arrest repeat offender just weeks after his previous arrest

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested repeat offender Jacob Bozo for theft and identity theft, just two weeks after his last arrest.

Spokane Police were called to a purse theft in the Safeway parking lot on Mission and Hamilton on March 27. The victim told police that her purse was snatched from a vehicle passing by as she was loading groceries in her car.

The Police Anti-Crime Team was called in to assist, gathering information from the victim and witnesses.

Police found that charges were already being rang up on the victim’s credit cards, and used that to find the suspect, 26-year-old Jacob Bozo.

Bozo was arrested and charged with seven counts of second-degree theft, six counts of identity theft, and a count of money laundering. Police recovered all of the stolen items, including the victim’s purse and her credit cards.

Spokane Police report that Bozo has been arrested six times since September, noting that he has been “very active lately.” Bozo was most recently arrested on March 12, where he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and a Department of Corrections warrant.

