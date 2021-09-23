Spokane police arrest motorcyclist in hit-and-run, find weapons

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. –The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a motorcyclist for reckless driving.

While deputies were investigating they say they found weapons on him.

Allen G. Givens, 46, is accused of driving recklessly and hitting a car in the 9300 block of W. 7 Mile Rd., among other charges, on Monday, Sept. 20.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Givens failed to stay in his lane and hit the side of a Subaru trying to avoid him. They said Givens eventually drifted off of the roadway and stopped on the side of the road.

Givens allegedly reached toward his waistband as he stayed on his motorcycle. The deputy told him to put his hands in the air, but he didn’t comply and emergency back-up was requested.

After the deputy gave the command several more times to Givens, the sheriff’s office said he complied and raised his hands while yelling profanities. However, Givens allegedly lowered his hands again out of view from the deputy. He reportedly continued to not comply with what the deputy said.

A Washington State Trooper and another deputy eventually arrived at the scene, and Givens kept his hands up. He allegedly resisted when deputies tried to handcuff him.

The sheriff’s office said a loaded Ruger pistol was found on Givens as well as two knives.

Givens was booked into Spokane County Jail for reckless driving, hit and run, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest.

The car deputies say Givens crashed into sustained around $500 or more worth of damage.

The sheriff’s office said Givens was ordered to be released on his own recognizance on Tuesday after his first court appearance.

