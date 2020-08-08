Spokane Police arrest man wanted for assaulting disabled veteran in King County

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man early Saturday morning who they say assaulted a partially disabled 72-year-old veteran in King County, fracturing the person’s jaw.

Kent Police officers had been searching for 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen, who reportedly assaulted the veteran at a hotel.

On Friday night, Spokane Police officers received a tip Hansen was at a house near 2000 E Sinto Ave. It wasn’t until 6:30 a.m. on Saturday that officers found Hansen and his car at the home.

Hansen was arrested without incident and booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he’s awaiting transfer back to King County. According to police, he also had an outstanding probation warrant out of Alaska for dangerous drug charges.

He was booked on second degree assault charges and his bail set at $10,000.

