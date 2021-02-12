Spokane Police arrest man wanted for 2019 shooting

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police made a pair of arrests Thursday night, including one man who has been wanted for a shooting since December of 2019.

The Spokane PACT Team stopped a car at Elgin St. and Francis Ave. driven by 33-year-old Sarah Beach. Her passenger was 35-year-old Ryan Lovitt, the man wanted for the shooting.

Police said Beach put the car in reverse and rammed the police car that had made the stop. Beach then drove away from the scene down Francis. Officers stopped the car with a pit maneuver a few blocks later.

Lovitt was booked into jail on First Degree Assault charges for the shooting. Beach, who has a series of felony and misdemeanors on her record, was arrested for Second Degree Assault for ramming the police car, eluding, and for possession of a controlled substance.

