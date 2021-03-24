Spokane Police arrest man for reportedly assaulting stranger with knife near downtown Rite Aid

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man armed with a knife on Tuesday who they say assaulted someone near the downtown Spokane Rite Aid.

Police responded to reports of the assault around 6:30 p.m. on Howard St, between Rite Aid and Wild Dawgs. When officers tried to confront the man, he reportedly tried to leave, prompting officers to use rubber bullets and a flash bang.

The man was eventually taken into custody for second degree assault.

Police say the man and the person he attacked did not know one another. The victim wasn’t injured and was not taken to the hospital.

The incident is now under investigation.

Howard St between Riverside and Main was temporarily blocked, but has since reopened.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.