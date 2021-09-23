Spokane Police arrest five-time convicted felon in connection to violent downtown assault

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man suspected of violently attacking a woman in downtown Spokane.

Martay Ellis, 24, is accused of severely beating a woman in the area of W. 2nd Ave. and S. Jefferson St. Tuesday afternoon, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Video of the attack shows a man forcefully kicking and stomping on the woman’s head as she laid motionless on the ground.

Ellis was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was booked into jail for first-degree assault. Police said he is a five-time convicted felon with priors including assault and robbery.

The woman remains in critical condition.

What precipitated the attack, whether Ellis and the woman knew each other, remains unclear and is being investigated.

Police said the incident was particularly shocking due to the brutality of the attack and it happening in broad daylight downtown.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.