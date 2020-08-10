Spokane Police arrest burglar found inside stolen car

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police caught the man who stole a car just a block away from where it was stolen.

Police initially responded to a burglary at a home on S. Wall St. just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, several items, including the car, were stolen.

Not long after, a caller reported a suspicious car in the area of S. Lincoln St. and W. 6th Ave. The caller reported the car had graffiti sprayed all over it.

Police found 19-year-old Joshua Holford inside the car near the intersection of S. Wall St. and W 12th Ave., approximately one block from the scene of the burglary. The front of the car was damaged. Holford was arrested and booked in the Spokane County Jail on multiple charges.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.