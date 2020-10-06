Spokane Police arrest 12-time convicted felon in connection to downtown stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing outside the Bing Crosby Theater on Monday.

According to Spokane Police, 37-year-old Patrick Page was identified in surveillance video and found several blocks away. Page was interviewed and later charged with first-degree assault.

The victim walked to the STA plaza after allegedly being stabbed and flagged down an officer. They are currently in the hospital in serious condition, but are stable.

Police say that Page has an extensive criminal history of 12 felony 14 misdemeanor convictions including assault, theft, forgery, money laundering, possession, trespassing and vehicle prowling.

