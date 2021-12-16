Spokane Police arrest 2 more in robbery, shooting that ended in man’s murder
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department arrested two other people they say were involved in a deadly shooting Thanksgiving weekend.
Tiffany L. Reynolds, 27, and Manuel M. Silva, 29, are accused of taking part in a drug deal and robbery that ended with the death of Aaron Houghton.
Reynolds and Silva aren’t the only people facing charges for his death. Henry O. Zeiger, 36, was already arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a standoff with police at the end of November.
Zeiger is accused of shooting and killing Houghton near the Nom Nom Gas Station in Cannon’s Addition on Nov. 27.
Court records show the incident started earlier when Zeiger reportedly robbed a different man during a drug deal.
That man and two others, including Houghton, later drove by the gas station and saw Zeiger in a white Honda.
They pulled up to the car and the person who was robbed started arguing with Zeiger. The two cars took off, but then somebody in the Honda started shooting.
That led to Houghton being shot, court documents said. He later died at the hospital.
Reynolds and Silva face second-degree murder charges, first-degree robbery charges and first-degree assault charges.
