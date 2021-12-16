Spokane Police arrest 2 more in robbery, shooting that ended in man’s murder

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department arrested two other people they say were involved in a deadly shooting Thanksgiving weekend.

Tiffany L. Reynolds, 27, and Manuel M. Silva, 29, are accused of taking part in a drug deal and robbery that ended with the death of Aaron Houghton.

Reynolds and Silva aren’t the only people facing charges for his death. Henry O. Zeiger, 36, was already arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a standoff with police at the end of November.

Zeiger is accused of shooting and killing Houghton near the Nom Nom Gas Station in Cannon’s Addition on Nov. 27.