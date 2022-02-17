Spokane Police: Argument involving shotgun-wielding felon leads to his arrest

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — An escalating argument involving a convicted felon with a 20-gauge shotgun led to his arrest.

Spokane Police received calls about two men arguing near Riverside and Howard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the argument escalated when one of the men took a shotgun from the trunk of a car.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Frantz. He reportedly waved the weapon and at one point put it back in the car but then took it out again.

Police said he placed the shotgun back in his car before the officers arrived.

Frantz has at least six felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of assault. Due to his criminal history, he cannot legally own a firearm. Officers searched Frantz’ vehicle and recovered a 20-gauge shotgun.

Frantz was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of an unlawful firearm since the barrel was shorter than regulation.

Frantz is currently in Spokane County Jail.

