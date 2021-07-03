Missing 6-year-old Spokane boy found

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said a missing 6-year-old boy has been found safe.

Police said the boy went missing, in an alert sent out on Saturday afternoon before he was found. It described how he is 3-foot and 5 inches tall, with blond hair and is wearing an orange t-shirt and navy blue shorts. The alert also said he was riding a red, BMX bike.

The Spokane Police Department thanked people for their assistance.

