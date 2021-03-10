Spokane Police aiming to reduce property crimes through crime prevention missions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Stolen cars and burglaries — Spokane Police are aiming to reduce these types of crimes in your neighborhood.

In late January, the department noticed an uptick in property crimes in East Central Spokane. According to Capt. Brad Arleth, there were 82 calls for service. Everything from a garage theft to stolen property from a yard.

“When we see something like that within a specific time and area we can usually attack it and do something with it,” Arleth said.

Arleth said much of this crime happened overnight. One neighbor, who moved into the neighborhood three years ago, said he’s been a victim of a property crime.

“They [family] were so excited about the new house and they brought TVs and video games and stuff,” James Bowman said. “They came back to the old house and we were broken into that night.”

Bowman said the criminals took everything — even a shower curtain and teddy bears.

“We haven’t had any problems really here since, but there’s always someone home now,” he said.

Neighbors who talked to 4 News Now said crime like this has been an ongoing issue, though they’re glad police are coming to the area more.

Because of the uptick, police and Neighborhood Resource Officers (NROs) started patrolling the area more, specifically overnight.

“Officers who work during those hours, when we think the crimes are occurring ,will make an effort to get into the areas and do things like traffic stops on suspicious vehicles, do field interviews on suspicious people,” Arleth said.

Two weeks after the crime prevention mission, Arleth said the calls for service cut in half. However, the number of calls could potentially be larger. Arleth said some people may not call to report a crime if it’s minor, and he used a stolen propane tank as an example.

“We may have an issue of some kind of crime trend like this that’s blossoming in a specific area that we don’t know about because no one’s telling us about it,” Arleth said.

During this prevention mission, the department made several arrests.

“One guy was wanted by the United States Marshal Service on a warrant out of Montana,” Arleth explained. “His passenger was wanted on some other warrants.”

The captain said they were probably involved in some of the crime issues.

Bowman said he hasn’t dealt with any issues since the night his home was burglarized, but said he has seen some suspicious people.

“On Madelia you see people with crowbars out their backpacks on their bicycles driving up and down the road,” he said. “We see cop activity, pulling people over all the time right here.”

A crime prevention mission is nothing new for the department. It does target different neighborhoods based on the “emerging crime trend” its crime analysts and NROs notice. The NROs will also help businesses protect their property by encouraging extra lighting or other measures.

“They deserve to live in an area that they don’t have to have unnecessary or an increase in crimes,” Arleth said.

Bowman says he feels fairly safe, but will continue to keep his house lit and not leave any valuables in his car.

Currently, the Spokane Police Department is focusing on Browne’s Addition. Arleth said there has been an uptick in property crimes around Coeur d’Alene Park. This will go on for another week.

