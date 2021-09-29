Spokane Police: 2 hurt in shooting near Gonzaga

Drive-by shooting investigation COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. near Mission and Addison by Gonzaga University. The school sent out an alert telling students to avoid the area.

Officers said the two people shot had non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said it does not look like the shooting was related to anything at the school.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew at the scene. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.