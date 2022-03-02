Spokane physician flying to Poland-Ukraine border to help those displaced by Russia’s invasion

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane physician is flying to the border of Poland and Ukraine to help people displaced by Russia’s invasion.

Dr. Kyle Varner works at Providence, which will be donating medical supplies to assist with relief efforts.

Many in the Providence community are stepping up to help. A nurse volunteered her time to drive to western Washington to pick up supplies, like sutures, gauze, surgical gowns, masks and exam gloves. Varner’s fellow physicians have also volunteered to cover his shifts for at least the next month.

4 News Now is speaking with Varner and will have more from him during Wednesday’s 6 p.m. newscast.

