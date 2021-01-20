Spokane Pavilion to light up as part of nationwide COVID-19 memorial

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pavilion in Riverfront Park will glow amber on Tuesday night as part of a nationwide memorial to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The United States surpassed 400,000 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, a sobering and heartbreaking number considering the virus was first detected in the country a year ago this week.

In that timeframe, 450 people in Spokane alone have lost their lives to the deadly disease.

Tonight, the Pavilion will light up amber to honor COVID-19 victims as part of the national memorial. pic.twitter.com/WFEbDx0MoE — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) January 20, 2021

