Spokane Pavilion to light up as part of nationwide COVID-19 memorial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pavilion in Riverfront Park will glow amber on Tuesday night as part of a nationwide memorial to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The United States surpassed 400,000 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, a sobering and heartbreaking number considering the virus was first detected in the country a year ago this week.
In that timeframe, 450 people in Spokane alone have lost their lives to the deadly disease.
