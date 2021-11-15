Spokane patients among hundreds given expired COVID-19 vaccines

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – More than 800 Kaiser Permanente patients received expired Moderna vaccines in Washington last month, including some who received the vaccine at several locations in Spokane.

The mistake was disclosed in an internal email sent to some Kaiser employees and obtained by 4 News Now.

In the document, it says 828 patients received a Moderna vaccine that had passed its labeled expiration date by no more than 72 hours.

The vaccines were given between October 25 and October 27. It happened at multiple locations in Washington, including Riverfront, Kendall Yards, Veradale and Lidgerwood offices in Spokane.

The document says that affected patients are being contacted and there’s no reason to believe the doses given are unsafe or ineffective. Clinical experts don’t recommend a repeat dose for those patients.

Kaiser’s email also says “leaders have established additional staff protocols to ensure compliance with future expiration dates.”

Kaiser released the following statement about the situation to 4 News Now:

As part of our continual quality control and review of vaccine administration, we identified a subset of patients between October 25 – 27, 2021, who received a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine past its labeled expiration date by no more than 72 hours. We are in the process of contacting all impacted patients and have been in contact with the vaccine manufacturer. After consultation with Kaiser Permanente clinical experts, there is no evidence that the vaccine administered is ineffective or unsafe. Our clinical experts do not recommend a repeat vaccine dose for patients who were administered these doses. Individuals with questions about their vaccine administration can call 206-630-2080 for more information.

